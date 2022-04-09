Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $634.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COST. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.93.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST opened at $600.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $359.60 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $538.09 and a 200-day moving average of $518.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,566 shares of company stock worth $7,051,086. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.