Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Coupa Software from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.19.

COUP stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.04. 2,907,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,352,485. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.25. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $64.79 and a 1-year high of $283.38. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $58,631.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Brennan bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,881 shares of company stock worth $1,678,293 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

