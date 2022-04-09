Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 155.97% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Get Cowen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COWN opened at $23.05 on Thursday. Cowen has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $632.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.27.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. Cowen had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $453.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cowen will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cowen news, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorence H. Kim purchased 30,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $900,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cowen by 289.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cowen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cowen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen (Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.