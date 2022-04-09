CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.68. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 30,080 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $30.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 102.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 29,836 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

