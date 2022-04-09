Credit Suisse Group Increases Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Price Target to 550.00

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from 530.00 to 550.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHYHY. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 540.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $515.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.89.

Shares of CHYHY stock opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $19.36. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $24.57.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

