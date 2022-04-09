CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Michael Kent Robinson Sells 1,500 Shares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $22,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Kent Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,500 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $23,355.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,500 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $23,910.00.

On Thursday, January 6th, Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,500 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $23,850.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CFB opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $719.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $48.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,197,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,910,000 after buying an additional 46,353 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,570,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,414,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 47,016 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

