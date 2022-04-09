CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.220-$0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $458.90 million-$465.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.76 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.030-$1.130 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $266.03.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $218.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.92 and its 200-day moving average is $216.84. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $150.02 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $4,437,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,619 shares of company stock worth $28,531,747 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 338,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,382,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 152,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,251,000 after buying an additional 57,941 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

