CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $270.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $266.03.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD stock opened at $218.21 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.84.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,619 shares of company stock worth $28,531,747 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $2,724,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 382.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $22,694,000. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.