Crown (CRW) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.03 Million

Crown (CRW) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $391.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.0351 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,795.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.03 or 0.00764163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.85 or 0.00202944 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00020919 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Crown

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,426,951 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

