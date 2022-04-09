CryptoTask (CTASK) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

CryptoTask (CTASK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last week, CryptoTask has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One CryptoTask coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoTask has a total market capitalization of $161,046.05 and approximately $25,628.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00046001 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,245.17 or 0.07608502 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,736.72 or 1.00198891 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,951 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

