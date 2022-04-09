CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Price Target Cut to $7.00

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CURI. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CuriosityStream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

Shares of CURI opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $136.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.68.

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $27.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 52.81% and a negative return on equity of 20.79%. As a group, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Company Profile (Get Rating)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.