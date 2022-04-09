Cwm LLC Invests $1.22 Million in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 75.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

SLYG opened at $80.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.55. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $77.45 and a twelve month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

