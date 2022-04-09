Cwm LLC Makes New $887,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 9,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,940,000. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:GE opened at $89.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.25. The company has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a 52 week low of $85.29 and a 52 week high of $116.17.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.
Several research firms have recently commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.53.
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
