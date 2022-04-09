Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $52.59 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.24 and a 200-day moving average of $55.85.
See Also
