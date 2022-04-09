Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,322 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 904.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX opened at $61.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.14.

TJX Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.