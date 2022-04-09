Cwm LLC Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock opened at $101.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.82 and a 200-day moving average of $173.17. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.00 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.29 and a beta of 0.90.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.29.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,448 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,010. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

