Cwm LLC Takes Position in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Financial in the third quarter valued at $2,237,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Community Financial by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 18,366 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Community Financial by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Community Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 143,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. 37.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of TCFC stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average of $38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Community Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $223.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $19.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Community Financial Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

In related news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of Community Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $44,372.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

