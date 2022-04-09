Cwm LLC Takes Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,875,000 after purchasing an additional 203,575 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 46.9% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 27,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 73.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 275,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,141,000 after acquiring an additional 116,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $82.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.75. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $83.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.057 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 189.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

