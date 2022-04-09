CyberMiles (CMT) Trading 8.4% Higher This Week

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. CyberMiles has a market cap of $4.12 million and $341,420.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,665.40 or 1.00031690 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.49 or 0.00263749 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00063557 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00023400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00013754 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001357 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

