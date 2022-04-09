D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 140 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Coupa Software by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Coupa Software by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $104.04 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.79 and a 1 year high of $283.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.25.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

COUP has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.19.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $775,878.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Brennan purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 16,881 shares of company stock worth $1,678,293 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

