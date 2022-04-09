D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,397,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,618,000 after buying an additional 703,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,579,000 after purchasing an additional 134,067 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,419,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,552,000 after purchasing an additional 630,202 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,398,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,037,000 after purchasing an additional 246,555 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 212.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,382,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,882 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $40.27 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $45.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.81.

