D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $829,000 Stock Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Overstock.com by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,812,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,723,000 after purchasing an additional 233,674 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 19.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Overstock.com in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 20.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 176.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSTK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

In other news, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $360,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $350,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,569 shares of company stock valued at $859,615 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 3.92. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

