D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $910,000 Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,875,000 after acquiring an additional 203,575 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 27,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 275,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,141,000 after acquiring an additional 116,378 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

NYSE WPC opened at $82.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.24. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $83.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 189.69%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

