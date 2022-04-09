D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $945,000 in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 75,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.12% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 63,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,605,000. Grand Central Investment Group increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 595,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 282,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SILJ opened at $14.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.93. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17.

