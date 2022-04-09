D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 116 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 158.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $857,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,058 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,080 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11,331.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,407,000 after purchasing an additional 390,950 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth about $68,042,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $58,220,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $317.05 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.59 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $329.48 and a 200-day moving average of $342.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.69.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

