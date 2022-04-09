D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,355 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 60,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCV opened at $57.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.90 and a 200 day moving average of $58.62. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $62.73.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.