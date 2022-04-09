Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dana in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dana’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get Dana alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays downgraded Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

NYSE:DAN opened at $15.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.37. Dana has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

In related news, insider Byron S. Foster acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $138,635.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dana by 120.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 298,533 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,348,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,420,000 after purchasing an additional 270,195 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,561,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,457,000 after purchasing an additional 107,540 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 351.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 89,603 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dana during the fourth quarter worth about $1,834,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.