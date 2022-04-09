Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

DAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

DAN traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,829. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.37. Dana has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

In other Dana news, insider Byron S. Foster bought 8,500 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $138,635.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,348,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,420,000 after buying an additional 270,195 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,295,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,211,000 after buying an additional 62,244 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,561,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,457,000 after buying an additional 107,540 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dana by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Dana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 872,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

