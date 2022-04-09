Danske Downgrades Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) to Hold

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised Arjo AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Arjo AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ARRJF opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99. Arjo AB has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and prevention of pressure injuries and leg ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, treatment of edema, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arjo AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arjo AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.