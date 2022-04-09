Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Stock Price Down 3%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 163,192 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 796,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.60 million and a P/E ratio of 6.60.

About Datametrex AI (CVE:DM)

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells COVID-19 test kits. The company offers nucleic acid, antigen, and antibody detection kits. It also provides big data, artificial intelligence, and system integration services. In addition, the company offers NexaIntelligence and NexaAGENT deep analytics platform, as well as is involved in collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence.

