Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Stock Price Down 3%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 163,192 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 796,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.60 million and a P/E ratio of 6.60.
About Datametrex AI (CVE:DM)
