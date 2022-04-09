DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Holdings Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in DaVita by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in DaVita by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 58,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DVA. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $122.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

