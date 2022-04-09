Decatur Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.

JNJ stock opened at $182.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $183.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.26. The company has a market capitalization of $478.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

