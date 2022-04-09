Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

DKL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek Logistics Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

NYSE DKL opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1-year low of $36.56 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average of $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.73.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $189.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.11 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 102.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

