Dero (DERO) Price Hits $10.84 on Major Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.84 or 0.00025513 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $134.39 million and $527,850.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,476.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.21 or 0.07592979 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.44 or 0.00262370 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.32 or 0.00765882 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00098727 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00013802 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.83 or 0.00550497 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.14 or 0.00400544 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,400,957 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.