Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $468.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $453.00 to $468.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FDS. UBS Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $444.20.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $441.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $306.86 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.12.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $565,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,510 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,190. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

