Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Price Target to SEK 270

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 290 to SEK 270 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 230 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandvik AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $242.57.

OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $18.74 and a one year high of $29.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,961,000 after buying an additional 1,881,019 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

