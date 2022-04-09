Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,224,567 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,521 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $15,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 44,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

NYSE:DB opened at $12.81 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.00 ($15.38) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.12.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.