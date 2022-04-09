Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,500

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,300 ($30.16) to GBX 2,500 ($32.79) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.85) to GBX 2,300 ($30.16) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank started coverage on BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $48.20 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded BHP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,190.65.

NYSE:BHP opened at $77.67 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 237.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 103,633 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,815 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

