Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,253 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 36,293 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5,012.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $254,587.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,251 shares of company stock worth $7,915,422 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $63.26. The firm has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.92%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

