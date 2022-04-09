DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $509.78

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $509.78 and traded as high as $520.71. DexCom shares last traded at $512.52, with a volume of 529,365 shares traded.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $441.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DexCom’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, June 9th.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.77, for a total value of $104,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total transaction of $9,875,887.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,796 shares of company stock valued at $14,318,547 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

