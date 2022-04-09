DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies. The companys lead product principally consists DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Shares of DMAC stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38.

DiaMedica Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DMAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

