Diamond Market Cap Reaches $6.49 Million (DMD)

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.76 or 0.00004154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a market capitalization of $6.49 million and approximately $11,157.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001614 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00046596 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,676,323 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.