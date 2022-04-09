DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €20.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €20.50 ($22.53) price target on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DIC. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($20.88) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €24.20 ($26.59) price target on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €19.14 ($21.03).

Shares of ETR DIC opened at €14.12 ($15.52) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €14.88 and a 200 day moving average of €15.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92. DIC Asset has a 12-month low of €13.06 ($14.35) and a 12-month high of €16.19 ($17.79).

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

