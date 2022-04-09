Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DLR. TD Securities reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $149.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.61 and its 200 day moving average is $152.19. The stock has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.33. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $130.10 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,121,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,585,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $449,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

