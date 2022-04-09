Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.33) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.46) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 307 ($4.03) to GBX 306 ($4.01) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.72) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 349 ($4.58) to GBX 323 ($4.24) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 335.11 ($4.39).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

LON DLG opened at GBX 268.40 ($3.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 284.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 284.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 246.88 ($3.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 319.40 ($4.19).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.10 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a positive change from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.60. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.93%.

In related news, insider Neil Manser sold 27,340 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.59), for a total value of £74,911.60 ($98,244.72).

About Direct Line Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.