DistX Price Tops $0.0003 (DISTX)

DistX (DISTX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. DistX has a total market cap of $10,582.15 and $12,689.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DistX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DistX has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DistX Profile

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . DistX’s official website is www.distx.io

Buying and Selling DistX

