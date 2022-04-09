Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 599 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 599 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 41,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $17,147,000. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 40,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 103,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,091,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.57.

UPS traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,465,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,634. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.82 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.90 and its 200-day moving average is $206.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $166.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.