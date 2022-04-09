Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 422,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 291,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626,627 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 71,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $4,613,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,439,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,792. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $48.93 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.94 and its 200 day moving average is $53.29.

