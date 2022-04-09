Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 22.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 135,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 24,332 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 39,662 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 794.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 171,721 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,126,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,508,000 after acquiring an additional 114,458 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $2,705,000. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of OGN stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $35.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,120,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,235. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion and a PE ratio of 6.74. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average is $33.45.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 1,899.41%. Organon & Co.’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

