Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $120,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.14.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,600. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.48 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.41 and its 200-day moving average is $111.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

In other news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $147,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $219,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,975 shares of company stock worth $9,821,709. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

